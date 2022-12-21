Steak 48 is on OpenTable's list of top 100 restaurants in America

Chef Rickey shares some of their signature dishes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte restaurant is among the top 100 across the US as selected by OpenTable diners.

On Wednesday, the restaurant reservation service announced Steak 48 made the cut as one of the most beloved eateries in the country. OpenTable said this was even more special since Steak 48 is the only Charlotte restaurant featured.

OpenTable said it analyzed more than 13 million verified reviews from restaurants across the country to make the list. This is the first time a Charlotte restaurant has made this OpenTable Top 100 list!

Chef Rickey stopped by Charlotte Today to show off some of their signature items.

The Beignet Tree is a secret menu item! And it's a showstopper. You can also ask about other secret menu items.

