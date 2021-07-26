Charlotte patient talks about getting joint pain relief from Neogenix

If you suffer from joint pain, like tennis elbow, Neogenix says it can help. Dr. James Altizer says stem cell therapy is revolutionizing the way pain is treated. He says stem cell therapy can heal tissue damage caused by wear and tear, and time and gravity. Dr. Altizer says this treatment can slow down the progression of arthritis. He says it will be a game changer and that it helps get the body to heal itself. Dr. Altizer treats multiple areas on the body.