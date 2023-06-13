Stem Cell therapy will get you back the life you deserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Did you know that one of the biggest names in stem cell clinics is located here in the Carolinas? And now "Neogenix" is expanding and looking to help more people get back to living the life they deserve. Joining us today, we have Doctor James Altizer and Doctor Richard Kuzma.
People all over the Carolinas are trusting NeoGenix for stem cell therapy to relieve pain in their knees, shoulders, hips, back, and other joints. These are powerful, all-natural treatments that regenerate and heal damaged tissues to get you back to living the life you deserve. “The old protocol was to treat arthritis with cortisone and gel shots” says Doctor Altizer. He adds “all that did was mask the problem.” Years ago, doctors began experimenting with stem cell therapy by injecting stem cells into arthritic joints. They reasoned that if they put fresh, living stem cells into a sick joint that perhaps they would somehow ‘recognize’ the damage and would turn into cartilage. Well, they turned out to be right, sort of. Their research showed that injecting stem cells into arthritic joints did indeed lead to tissue repair and in some cases growth of new cartilage.
“Stem Cell at Neogenix is Safe” says Dr. Altizer. You will be examined, diagnosed, and treated by a Board-Certified Medical Doctor. X-rays, MRIs and/or diagnostic ultrasound will be reviewed before any treatment takes place. All injections are performed with fluoroscopic or ultrasound guidance.
NeoGenix is the most trusted stem cell clinic in the Carolinas because they do things the right way every day. NeoGenix has helped so many people get back to living the life before arthritis, that they have now expanded to their second office in Lake Norman off exit 28 in Cornelius where Dr. Kuzma is the new Doctor. “We are seeing so many people at our new location and people living up north don’t have to travel South (the Ballantyne location)” says Dr. Kuzma. He adds “they can get their needs met right in the Lake Norman area.” Neogenix now have locations in Ballantyne and Lake Norman to cover the entire greater Charlotte area. Neogenix is offering a Free Consultation check the website for the details. For more information visit Neogenixstemcells.com