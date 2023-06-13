Stem Cell therapy will get you back the life you deserve

Neogenix has two locations in the Greater Charlotte area

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Did you know that one of the biggest names in stem cell clinics is located here in the Carolinas? And now "Neogenix" is expanding and looking to help more people get back to living the life they deserve. Joining us today, we have Doctor James Altizer and Doctor Richard Kuzma.

People all over the Carolinas are trusting NeoGenix for stem cell therapy to relieve pain in their knees, shoulders, hips, back, and other joints. These are powerful, all-natural treatments that regenerate and heal damaged tissues to get you back to living the life you deserve. “The old protocol was to treat arthritis with cortisone and gel shots” says Doctor Altizer. He adds “all that did was mask the problem.” Years ago, doctors began experimenting with stem cell therapy by injecting stem cells into arthritic joints. They reasoned that if they put fresh, living stem cells into a sick joint that perhaps they would somehow ‘recognize’ the damage and would turn into cartilage. Well, they turned out to be right, sort of. Their research showed that injecting stem cells into arthritic joints did indeed lead to tissue repair and in some cases growth of new cartilage.

“Stem Cell at Neogenix is Safe” says Dr. Altizer. You will be examined, diagnosed, and treated by a Board-Certified Medical Doctor. X-rays, MRIs and/or diagnostic ultrasound will be reviewed before any treatment takes place. All injections are performed with fluoroscopic or ultrasound guidance.