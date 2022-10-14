Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival

The 29th Annual Festival has shows, vendors, food, mermaids, and more

For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more.

This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin Folk Productions (finfolk.com), where people can transform themselves into Mermaids. With that offered up Mia just had to give it a try!

This year they have over 140 vendors, with wax creations, even dragons.

From people watching, to axe throwing, there's a little something for everyone at the Festival. You'll want to be sure to make time for the petting zoo, and of course the Jousting competition, with the King and Queen in attendance. It's guaranteed fun for kids and adults, of all ages.

The Festival is open on the weekends through November 20th.

For more information go to: Carolina.RenFestInfo.Com.

