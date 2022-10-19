Stephanie Mills, Bernard Edwards and more inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame

5 Worthy musician inducted into the NCMHOF

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Music induction is tomorrow October 20th, 2022. Here to talk about this year’s inductees is Ken Knox from the famous Chairman of the Board and Deborah Mcfadden from Nc music Hall of fame and Kevin Carter, musician and music director for the event.

“We have an exciting line up of inductees for the NC Music Hall of fame” says Mcfadden. North Carolina music legends will be officially inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame (NCMHOF) on Thursday, 10/20 in Kannapolis, NC. The 2022 class to be honored includes: Stephanie Mills, Janet Paschal, Nnenna Freelon, Bernard Edwards, and Charlie Poole. “There has been times in session with Stephanie where shew would add her voice and expertise and make any situation right musically” says Carter. Stephanie’s career extends from Broadway to the pop and R&B charts, from gospel to disco and from dance numbers to strong ballads. She is still going strong.

Legendary Bass guitarist Bernard Edwards will be inducted and he has been an iconic figure in music history” says Knox. Bernard Edwards was born October 31, 1952 in Greenville, North Carolina and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, where, in the early 1970s, he met Niles Rodgers when both worked as musicians in the Sesame Street touring theatrical show. Bernard Edwards and Niles Rogers in 1976 formed Chic with drummer Tony Thompson, keyboardist Raymond Jones and singer Norma Jean Wright. Chic dominated the disco, funk and soul genres with a string of hits from 1977 to 1992 that included “Dance, Dance Dance, (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah,)” “Everybody Dance,” “LeFreak” (number one for five weeks), “I Want Your Love,” and many more.

His bass line from Chic hit “Good Time” has become one of the most copied pieces of music in history and had a huge impact on musicians of many genres as well as being the start of Hip Hop. “Everyone has sampled his bass line” says Knox.

Here is what you need to know about the induction:

What: 2022 Induction Ceremony

When: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Media Set Up: 5:30pm

Red Carpet Arrivals: 6:30pm – 7:00pm

Induction Ceremony: 7:00pm – 10:30pm

Where: Gem Theatre: 111 West First Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Scheduled performances include: Janet Paschal (gospel), Nnenna Freelon (jazz), The New NC Ramblers

(country/bluegrass), The Bernard Edwards Tribute Band (disco/R&B), Chairmen of the Board (beach/R&B). Tickets are still available.