

The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Tower Climb returns to the Museum Tower on Saturday, April 30th. This is our 6th year having the climb, says Viner. We honor the fallen heroes of the 911 tragedy and raise money as we retrace the footsteps of Stephen Siller. To date we have been able to raise a lot of money. Some of those funds go to sacrifices of Gold Star Families. “I am a recipient of the award where the Stephen Siller Tower Climb Foundation paid off my mortgage” says Ortega. She goes on to say “I am truly blessed and humble to receive their generous gift.” Participants will be climbing up to the 43rd floor, that’s 765 steps. There will be a bail out floor available during the climb on floor 20. A water station will also be available on floor 20. There will be medics on the premises in the event of an emergency. All can participate, join the cause and help us raise money. Here are the details: