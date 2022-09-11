Join the fight against Epilepsy

Steps toward Zero Initiative

Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca is arguably the best guard in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but epilepsy nearly ended his career before it even began. On Christmas Even in 1991, Faneca experienced his first seizure, which led to the eventual diagnosis. However, he was given the green light to follow his dreams, and now he advocates for his daughter Annabelle and others who also have epilepsy.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders in the world, characterized by recurrent seizures that impact approximately 3.4 million in the U.S. alone.2, More than half of the people with epilepsy continue to have seizures despite being treated, impacting many facets of their lives.3 When people have recurrent seizures, they are three times more likely to have problems finding or keeping a job and two times more likely to have education problems.4 “On Christmas Eve in 1991, 15-year-old Alan suffered his first complex partial seizure, a type of seizure that arises in one lobe of the brain.” “After experiencing several more seizures and an epilepsy diagnosis, My family sought to find the right treatment for me and I was relieved when my doctor advised that I could continue playing football” says Faneca.