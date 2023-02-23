Steps to help prevent Heart Disease

It's important to regularly check your blood pressure and your cholesterol if you want to stay heart healthy

This morning in our health spotlight, we focused on heart disease, and found out who doctors say are most at risk.

Dr. Lucinda Demarco the Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare of Georgia, South & North Carolina - walked us through the latest information. Demarco telling us "..heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women." She added "by taking certain steps you can reduce your risk of developing heart disease."

Some of those step: regularly get your blood pressure checked, along with your cholesterol.

No matter your age or gender, it's important to know what your risk is, know your family history, and to choose healthy foods while drinking a lot of water along the way.

Exercise and maintaining a healthy weight also reduced your risk of heart disease. Some key foods to avoid, are ones you can make easily, Demarco says " quick to the table food, is often highly processed."

To learn more on how to be heart healthy, go to uhc.com

