Steps to help you build a spring "capsule wardrobe"

KLA Boutique can help you take 6 pieces and create 25 different looks

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is here... which means time for your spring wardrobe! Joining us Wednesday to help us build a spring "capsule wardrobe" was Lily Angel from KLA Boutique!

Angel explaining a "capsule wardrobe," is one with 6 pieces that you can take and mix n' match to ultimately give you 25 outfits. Angel adding "the key things to think about when picking the 6 items are quality, comfort, and neutral in color."

She goes on to tell us, these "capsule wardrobes" can do wonders if you are going on a trip and want to pack light OR you have small closet, and not much room for excess clothes."

Some of the "must have" items she encourages us all to have are: trousers, cargo pants, a nice t-shirt, different styles in neutral basic shirts, and a nice blouse." As for shoes she has guidance there too: adding she thinks we all need a pair of sneakers, heels, maybe even a pair of wedge heels. By having a variety of shoe styles, you can easily change up looks too.

To learn more or have them help you build your spring "capsule wardrobe" stop by and see them in the Park Road Shopping Center or shop online at shopkla.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001