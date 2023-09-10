Steps to keep your Kitchen Pantry organized

Kitchen Pantry Organization is easy as 123

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keeping a clean organize pantry is not only preventing mess from piling up but its actually adding order to your family daily living. Today Lisa Dowdy from Queen City Organizing is going to walk us thru the steps of keeping and organized Kitchen pantry. Life is busier than ever, but you don't have to do it all on your own. Queen City Organizing provides professional services to Charlotte, and the surrounding areas. “We create organization solutions that are customized to your lifestyle so that you can enjoy the benefits of a simplified life every day” says Dowdy.

When keeping an organize pantry here are some crucial steps you want to do:

Step 1: Sort & Categorize. It’s very important that you sort your pantry. Keeping can goods with can goods or pasta with pasta and the cereal all together as well as spice with spice is the key to an organize pantry. Putting like items together saves on time .

Step 2: Expired food. Check the expiration date when sorting, so you can throw old food away that’s taking up space.

Step 3: Clear containers & bins. These clear bins are so important because they allow you to store like items together. The bins may be stackable to save space. Clear bins are a must so that you can see where items once you’ve used need to be returned.

Step 4: Labels. Labels do more than tell you the contents of a bin or container. They also help (when writing out grocery list), determine if you are out of something or have too much of an item. Here is where you can save money when going to the store. You don’t have to guess because the items you need are labeled in your pantry.

“These are just some tips to get started organizing your kitchen pantry today” says Dowdy. Take the first step to tackling your clutter.