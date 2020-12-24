Easy sticky buns

Chef Jill Aker Ray shares her recipe is this sweet and easy treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overnight Sticky Buns

Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Makes: 18 sticky buns

18 frozen dough rolls (Rhodes are easy to find)

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dash of salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 T pure maple syrup (optional)

1 cup pecans or favorite nuts

Cooking spray

Makes one batch in large Bundt pan or two batches of 9 in round pie plates.

Spray Bundt or two pie plates generously with cooking spray.

Place frozen rolls into pan (s).

Melt butter in microwave in a large Pyrex measuring cup. Add brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and maple syrup/chopped nuts (if using).

Mix throughly.

Pour the mixture evenly over frozen rolls in pan (s).

Cover the pan (s) with plastic wrap lightly. Set in a warm/draft free place on counter or use bread proof function in oven for 6-8 hours to rise.

(Go to bed and set the coffee) Be prepared for a sweet, gooey holiday morning treat!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and place pan (s) in the oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.