Easy sticky buns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overnight Sticky Buns
Chef Jill Aker-Ray
Makes: 18 sticky buns
18 frozen dough rolls (Rhodes are easy to find)
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
Dash of salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 T pure maple syrup (optional)
1 cup pecans or favorite nuts
Cooking spray
Makes one batch in large Bundt pan or two batches of 9 in round pie plates.
Spray Bundt or two pie plates generously with cooking spray.
Place frozen rolls into pan (s).
Melt butter in microwave in a large Pyrex measuring cup. Add brown sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and maple syrup/chopped nuts (if using).
Mix throughly.
Pour the mixture evenly over frozen rolls in pan (s).
Cover the pan (s) with plastic wrap lightly. Set in a warm/draft free place on counter or use bread proof function in oven for 6-8 hours to rise.
(Go to bed and set the coffee) Be prepared for a sweet, gooey holiday morning treat!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and place pan (s) in the oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Allow sticky buns to rest in the pan for 5 minutes. Then invert into a large plate and enjoy!