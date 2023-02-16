Stop Beating Yourself Up!

Speak and Practice Self-Love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’ve ever said ”I’m So Fat!” or “I Hate My Muffin Top!” or “I Can’t Stand These Love handles and I need To Lose 20Lbs” then you must listen to our next guest. Colleen Odegaard, Life Coach and host of “Wake Up To Your Life“ podcast has some advice you need to incorporate in your life. Body hatred seems to be a normalize trend in our culture. “Too often we beat ourselves up, we have unfair comparisons and are very mean to ourselves” says Odegaard. Here are some tips to help you move on from the negative self-talk.

Tip 1) STOP TALKING ABOUT IT – Quit talking about your weight. Change the subject! It cannot be on the top of your mind every day and every single moment. You will only help to reinforce a sense of self-loathing.

Tip 2) SHOW APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE – Instead of speaking ill of your body speak positively. Be thankful that you have your body. Show appreciation it doesn’t have to be in model shape. Be thankful!

Tip 3) SPEAK WORDS OF AFFIRMATIONS – When you speak words of affirmation it changes your mood and trajectory. You don’t have to be a swim suit model but you can be thankful that your body works. You can be thankful that your body is functional and that you have use of your extremities. You are able to walk and give your love ones a hug.

Tip 4) PRACTICE, PRACTICE AND PRACTICE – Changing the way you feel about yourself will not happen overnight. You must put into practice these tips. Keep reinforcing self-love. Keep reinforcing that you will not talk disparagingly about your body. Keep speaking words of affirmation. Keep practicing good positive healthy habits because it will eventually become a part of who you are.