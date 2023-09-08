STOP RENT BUY home buyers seminar, sponsored by Monarch Mortgage

Get tips on everything you need to know to have control over your own home

The Stop Rent Buy Home buyers seminar is coming up! This event will provide education on how to stop renting properties and buy your own home. You will be able to stop making others rich and keep that money for yourself.

At the seminars, people can expect to cover topics like student loan debt, credit issues, and down payment assistance. You can also learn about home owner insurance and inspections. Really any questions you have about the process they can answer.

The Stop Rent Buy Home buyers seminar is on August 12th from 9am to 1pm at the UNC Charlotte Marriot Hotel and Conference Center. Book your seat today by visiting their website stoprent-buy.com.

