Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shares steps we can all take to tackle stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders?

Do you feel like if you don't take care of things yourself they won't get done? If you answered yes, you're not alone! This morning Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shared 3 steps we can all take to help tackle stress.

You run yourself ragged going from situation to situation. There is never a moment to breathe because you’ve taken on some more responsibility trying to be nice. You can’t ever seem to say No so you work load increases. You run around and are becoming burned out.

Here are some good tips to incorporate in your life.

Stop trying to be "Super Woman” You don’t have to do everything or commit to any an everything. Slow down delegate. Let others shoulder the load..

Keep track of your schedule. Don’t be impulsive. Remember "It's Good Enough" Your efforts and work are more than satisfactory. It does not have to be perfect. Celebrate what you done don’t always criticize it. Remember it's progress over perfection.

For more great information follow Martha Cooper Hudson @RediscoverHer2 on social or visit RediscoverHer.org

