Strategies to reduces taxes and combat inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
What effects does a changing market have on your economic outlook, especially when it comes to inflation and taxes? How does one mitigate risk and plan properly? John Balcerzak from A4 Wealth Advisors has some interesting ideas on how to stay ahead of inflation and taxes.
Prices are going up. Whether it's lumber or groceries, we'll all feel. it. "Market rise can be worrisome and the rising prices will create headwinds for the markets,” says Balcerzak.
Balcerzak says it's important to employ some good strategies when it comes to rising taxes. Corporate taxes are going up and so is long term capital gain. If you are in a position to take profits right now, Balcerzak says, ”You may want to look into a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund.” It’s a way to defer the long-term capital gains tax for up to 10 years. The gain that is made on the Capital Gains instrument is 100% income tax free. That's good news for the consumer. Balcerzak says, ”This is great for people wanting to sell a business or get rid of a highly appreciated stock.”
For those people who are younger, Balcerzak says you can convert your 401K contributions to a Roth IRA. The effects of this is paying your taxes now (at possible lower rate) and not having a huge tax liability when you are older and have to take your Required Minimum Distribution at age 72. For others who may have been on the sidelines and afraid to jump in the market, Balcerzak says “the Dual Directional Buffer Note Index Strategy is what you need.” This instrument has a 10% buffer to help mitigate losses when the market is down. For example if the Market is down 15%, the 10% buffer feature would mean your money is down only 5%. To take advantage of these opportunities Balcerzak recommends you find a very capable financial advisor who is a fiduciary, meaning they work for you and not their firm. Visit A4wealth.com for more information