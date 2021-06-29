Strategies to reduces taxes and combat inflation

Risk mitigation and other plans to save you money

What effects does a changing market have on your economic outlook, especially when it comes to inflation and taxes? How does one mitigate risk and plan properly? John Balcerzak from A4 Wealth Advisors has some interesting ideas on how to stay ahead of inflation and taxes.

Prices are going up. Whether it's lumber or groceries, we'll all feel. it. "Market rise can be worrisome and the rising prices will create headwinds for the markets,” says Balcerzak.

Balcerzak says it's important to employ some good strategies when it comes to rising taxes. Corporate taxes are going up and so is long term capital gain. If you are in a position to take profits right now, Balcerzak says, ”You may want to look into a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund.” It’s a way to defer the long-term capital gains tax for up to 10 years. The gain that is made on the Capital Gains instrument is 100% income tax free. That's good news for the consumer. Balcerzak says, ”This is great for people wanting to sell a business or get rid of a highly appreciated stock.”