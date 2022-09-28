Strengthen your core with Upscale-Fitness

3 exercises to help fortify your core

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are focusing on a common problem that many people struggle with that is their abdominals, their core. Fitness training Asun Peterson from Upscale Fitness has three exercises that will get your core stronger. “Today we are going to work on your obliques, upper and lower abs” says Peterson.]

Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Leg Circles

Lay down on your back on the floor. Put both legs and heels together and lift them almost 60 - 80 degrees off the floor. Now rotate your legs in a circular motion from your eyes and back over your buttocks. Do 10 of the exercises and then rotate to the other side. This exercise will strengthen your obliques.

Exercise 2: Upper Abdominal knee slide

Lay down on your back on the floor. Have your legs bent (knees up) and heels on the floor. Put your hands on your thighs and reach up to your knees. Repeat this exercise. This exercise targets the upper abdominals. This exercise will get your heart rate up and can be challenging.

Exercise 3: Side Plank Pull Thrus

This exercise works lower and upper abdominals, obliques and lower back. Use the floor to get into side plank position. Lift your arm to the ceiling and now with the same arm reach under your abdominals as you rotate onto your toes. Now reach back to the ceiling. Do 10 of this side plank pull thrus and then switch side.