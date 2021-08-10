Stress can affect you emotionally and physically

The pandemic has been unkind. People have loss their jobs, and hve been hospitalized. Also the way we educate and do business has changed adding a lot of stress anxiety to the daily lives of many Americans. Doctor Robert Matlack with Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling says “All these things have added to the stress that many Americans are experiencing.” Stress eats at you emotionally and can have a physical toll on you as well. Stress can affect your mood, it can make you sad because your not able to do the things you use to be able to perform. Physically, one can start experiencing headaches and stomachaches. Your blood pressure can also run high. Elevated stress is not good for the body or the mind. There are several ways to manage stress. First of all its important to have a support system around you. Friends and family can help you through the stressors of life. Having an exercise routine and enjoying a hobby like painting , arts and crafts or music may settle your nerves. Above all stay connected don’t feel as if you have to go at it alone and, if things are becoming too overwhelming please see a health care professional right away. The professional can walk you thru and identify some of the triggers that are causing stress and give you some techniques to remedy the stress. For more information visit Bestdaypsych.com