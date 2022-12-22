Stress relieving exercises

Stress reduction workout with Body and Soul Senior Fitness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be very stressful. The hustle and bustle and the constant appointments can leave our bodies fatigued and tight. Today we ‘ve invited Kathy Joy from Body and Soul Senior Fitness to take us through a stress reduction flexibility workout. Remember if you feel pain stop, and consult your physician before attempting exercises. “All these exercises can be done right from your chair. Make sure your chair is sturdy and let’s get started” says Joy.

Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Tight legs and Back – Lean Forward Elbow on knees.

Exercise 2: Tight Hips – Cross Foot or Leg Stretch with a Rock or Sway

Exercise 3: Tight Chest & Shoulders – Back Shoulder Rolls

Exercise 4: Tightness Everywhere – Deep Breaths anywhere

These exercises are particularly good at any time. They will help relieve the tension most people and of course our senior population may be experiencing. For more information visit BodyandSoulSeniorFitness.org

