Stretch before you start your day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We at Charlotte Today ask our fitness trainer Asun Peterson from Upscale Fitness to come up with a list of stretches that we can do to start our day off right. ”I am asked all the time ‘What stretches can I do to start my day?’” says Peterson. He adds “getting your body limber and warmed up will help blood flow and overall movement.” “These stretches are good for adults and kids alike.”

Here they are:

Stretch 1: Child Pose - This is a great way to stretch your lower back, arms and shoulders in the morning.

Stretch 2: Hamstrings – sit on your bottom legs extended and reach for your toes. If you can grab your toes reach as far as you can go. This stretches the lower back and the hamstrings.

Stretch 3: Knees to Chest – A you are laying flat on your back grab or hug your knees to your chest. Relax and take good deep breaths. You should feel your back releasing.

Stretch 4: Cross leg trunk twist – Sitting on your bottom cross your right foot over left knee. Lay on your back. Take left elbow and reach to the far right as you can rotating your upper body. Stay in that position for 15sec and repeat other side.

Stretch 5: 90 degree leg extension – Lay flat on your back lift one leg in the air and put your hands behind the knee and now bend your leg still holding back of knee. You should bend at a 90 degree angle and then return foot to the sky. Repeat this exercise.

