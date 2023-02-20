Stretching is important when exercising.

3 exercises to improve flexibility

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today exercises will be working on flexibility. We are joined by fitness trainer Asun Peterson, from Upscale Fitness to take us through some very needed stretching exercises. Often time one of the enemies to working out is lack of flexibility. “Not only do your muscle need to contract when working out but stretch as well” says Peterson. Here are the stretching exercises , you can do them for time such as 20 or 30 seconds or repetitions such as 10 -12 on each side.

Exercise 1: Plank Openers - this is great for lower back and hip flexors. Get into a Plank position now bring right foot up to right hand and now reach right hand to the sky. This is an amazing stretch . Repeat other side

Exercise 2: Child Pose – get into the traditional child pose on the floor with palms and knees on the floor. Make sure you lean bottom into the heels. Continue to reach forward with your palms on the floor in front of yo. This is a great stretch for your lower back.

Exercise 3: Knee Pulls - Sit down on the floor and cross your right foot over your knee. With a nice flat upward back grab knee with your hands and pull knee towards your chest. This exercise stretches the lower back, your leg and IT band. You can take it up a notch by putting left elbow behind the knee and twisting upper body to the right side. Repeat the left side.

For more great exercises visit UpscaleFitness.com or follow @AdivineKing

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.