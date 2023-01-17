Stronger Abs without traditional crunches

No need to hit the floor - try a standing abdominal workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This standing ab workout targets every muscle in your core to build strong, defined abs in just 10 minutes! Perfect for the beginner too! Here with more is Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training. “A strong core is important for many reasons: improves balance and stability (which we lose as we get older), improves posture, reduces risk of lower back pain and reduces risk of injuries.” says Fernandez.

Standing abdominal exercises help to strengthen the hip flexor muscles, activate the entire core, and reduce neck and back tension. You don’t have to go on the ground to get the core in shape.

Here are the exercises. Complete each exercise for 1 minute and then repeat.

Exer 1. Knee to elbow – works lower abs and obliques

Exer 2. Sumo side bends – alternate side, connect elbow to top of the quads.

Exer 3. Wood chop right/left – wide stance - bring across and twist. You can go deeper into squat position if you want.

Exer 4. Standing ab crunch – clasp hands above the head. Alternate knee with a nice rounded back drive knee to your mid-section. This mimics a seated abdominal exercises at the gym.

