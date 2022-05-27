The book Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering was inspired by the little-known character in To Kill a Mockingbird named Mrs. Dubose who suffered on purpose to rid herself of a morphine addiction. In the book, Fellows make the claim that the best suffer on purpose to achieve true greatness. It was also inspired by the writing on suffering that David Brooks did in The Road to Character. He's the author of four New York Times bestselling books, and he's a New York Times op-ed columnist. In the book "The Road to Character" Fellows says suffering is discussed. And adds...it stuck with him , when another author wrote - we shoot for happiness but are formed through suffering. “Going through pain is not something that is uncommon, in fact as we travel through pain it helps us to become more empathetic” says Fellows. The events in our lives are sometimes uncontrollable. "You cannot control what happens to you at times but you can control how you feel about it” says Fellows. Suffering can make you stronger and more equipped to handle life’s twists and turns. You can find his book at Barnes and Noble or by ordering this on Amazon.com. If you want more information visit his website THFellows.com. 100 percent of the profits of the book will go to the national institute on mental illness. In hopes of providing more education on suicide awareness.