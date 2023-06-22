Suffolk Punch Brewing opening its 2nd location in SouthPark

Suffolk Punch Brewing is the go-to brunch spot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is here and now is a great time to get together with friends and head to Suffolk Punch Brewing. Suffolk Punch Brewing is now serving weekend brunch and weekday breakfast at its brand-new SouthPark location. Joining us today Chef Michael Rayfield and Master Brewer, Brad Maas. “Today I brought some items that we feature on our menu at both the South End and South Park location” says Chef Rayfield. He adds "I have already finished preparing the Tuna Taco and Tuna Nachos, and Brad brought along some cans of beer and glassware to sample.”

After opening its doors last month, Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark was an immediate game changer for the reimagined West Plaza, adding more than 11,000-square feet of indoor/outdoor space near Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store at 4400 Sharon Road. The second location added a full service beer and cocktail bar, restaurant, and coffee bar — providing patrons quality food and drink from sun up to sun down.

The original Suffolk Punch Brewing location made a name as a destination for locally-sourced, scratch-made cuisine. Suffolk Punch Brewing looks forward to continuing the success of its culinary endeavors with the addition of the full brunch menu at the SouthPark location. "Our menus are seasonally-driven by me " says Chef Michael Rayfield. We are excited about the newest location and can't wait for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The beautifully appointed, transitional SouthPark space flows smoothly from indoor to outdoor, with a greenhouse roof, roll-up garage doors, communal beer garden seating, multiple bars, private dining rooms/event spaces, indoor seating for more than 300 people, a stage for live music, a children’s play area and ample outdoor space. Additionally, the coffee/espresso bar – accessible from the mall’s Dining Pavilion – will exclusively serve coffee from HEX Coffee Roasters, including a full espresso bar menu, nitro cold brew and draft lattes, available all day. There is a dedicated kids menu and a pickup area for takeout orders, as well as packaged beer to-go. Initially, Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.