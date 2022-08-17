There is a new tool for suicide prevention, it is 9-8-8

New Hope Treatment Centers has an event coming up to raise awareness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

New Hope Treatment Centers joined Charlotte Today on Wednesday to talk about suicide prevention. There is a new tool to help prevent suicides its called 9-8-8, its nationwide supposed to work like 9-1-1. It’s new and resources for it can vary from state to state.

New Hope Treatment Centers works towards preventing suicides and helping kids and teens in crisis. They can help parents look out for signs to get ahead of a potential crisis and help kids and teens get through.

They have an event on August 31st with guest speaker Kevin Hines who survived jumping off the golden gate bridge. You can hear more about Kevin's story at this link.

For more information on this event and New Hope Treatment Centers go online to newhopetreatment.com.

