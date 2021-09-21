CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September is suicide prevention awareness month. Rock Hill Schools mental health director Dr. Nancy Turner talks signs and signals to watch out for in your kids. You need to pay attention to what it looks like and what it sounds like. Notice if any patterns or habits in your child are changing. If they are quitting activities or giving their possessions away. Also, pay attention to if they talk about hurting themselves, feeling hopeless, or that they have no reason to live.