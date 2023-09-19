Suing is an option - sponsored by Shane Smith Law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
When you're in a car accident, it can be hard living with injuries. And your first instinct maybe to sue the individual at fault for the accident. Yes, you can sue but we at Shane Smith Law thinks it better to go after the bigger entity their Insurance company. In fact this is where you want to have professional representation handling these matters. There are so many questions to answer does the offender have insurance? What type of Insurance do they have? What if the person was drinking an intoxicated? If so, Shane Smith can go after punitive damages as well. We see more and more people being distracted drivers, if so they can be culpable. Let us navigate the murky waters of claims and insurance. We at Shane Smith want you to focus on getting healthy if injured and return back to your life. For more information visit ShaneSmithLaw.com or call (980) 999 – 9999.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com