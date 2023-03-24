Summer at Do Greater & Arts+

They have a zine making camp that you can sign up for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School will soon be out for summer, but it’s time to make plans now. And Arts+ has just the thing for kids ages 4-18 who are looking for creative inspiration.

Starting June 12, Arts+ will offer visual and musical summer camp programs allowing students to learn under the guidance of professional musicians and artists while developing a skill set of their choosing. Courses include visual art, ukulele, Band 101, Orchestra 101 and more.

New camp additions this year include a zine-making camp called Pen, Print, Publish, scheduled to start June 20. The camp for students grades 5-8 is presented in partnership with Do Greater Charlotte Foundation.

Do Greater programs prioritize entrepreneurship, skill building and digital skills. For decades, zine publishing has been a long-standing way for artists and creatives to get their ideas in front of the public and share community stories. In partnership with Do Greater, students will gain experience in self-marketing, drawing and writing.

There are plenty of options for musical learning, including Band 101, Orchestra 101 and Beginning and Intermediate Ukulele, among other instruments.

Some sessions are as small as 25 students to foster a more intimate learning environment and increase the opportunity for one-on-one instruction. Several camps are already nearing capacity so families are encouraged to act fast.

Camps are conveniently located across Charlotte to better serve families. Many of the Arts+ visual art camps will take place at its new Uptown location inside the Children & Family Services Center (601 E. 5th Street, Ste. 230).

Arts+ offers financial aid for all camps available on a first-come, first-served basis and merit-based scholarships for select programs.

For more information and to register, visit artsplus.org/summer.

