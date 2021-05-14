Ways to work on your summer body

Hive Fitness shares exercises to keep you fit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is right around the corner, and for many of us getting that summer body is high on the to-do list! Hive Fitness is a great gym here in Charlotte that can help you get in shape. Savannah Kirk, a trainer at Hive, has some great exercises you can do from home to help you tone up.

First are kettlebell swings, which you can do with a water jug or anything heavy in your home. This is great cardio and helps tone your glutes. Then you can do burpees which is a great full body exercise. Lastly, hold a plank to really work your core and get that flat stomach for summer.

If you would like to try a class at Hive Fitness, download their app and get four free group classes. All you need to do is click on ‘Buy’ on the app, then group classes, then click free 4-pack.