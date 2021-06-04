Summer camps and more at Anne Springs Close Greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for a great place to visit this summer, check out Anne Springs Close Greenway. It features a trail system that is 36 miles long. Trail maps are posted at all entrances to the greenway and trail markers are posted at every 1/4 mile throughout trails.

Summer camps are also in swing. The Greenway provides 2,100 acres of preserved land to hike, bike, fish, and kayak your way to a summer full of exploration and adventure. Greenway Summer Camps allow kids an opportunity to put down the gadgets, get outside, and explore something awesome - the great outdoors! It is the mission of Greenway Summer Camps to give children a chance to experience and celebrate nature. They arrive home muddy and tired, full of outdoor experiences they won’t soon forget!