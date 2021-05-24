Bring the indoors outside with Summer Classic Home

Memorial Day sale is underway now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From the Summer Classics Charlotte Home website:

At Summer Classics Charlotte, they believe your outdoor patio or living area is the place where you create memories that last a lifetime. Their goal is to help you create an outdoor living space that showcases your personality and provides countless hours of enjoyment for friends and family.

Summer Classics Home houses both indoor and outdoor decor, all in one place. Shop seating, dining sets, and lighting from GABBY, and high-end patio furniture from Summer Classics. They have over one hundred exclusive furniture custom fabrics, to customize your cushions and pillows to fit your lifestyle.

Their furniture styles range from classic, modern and traditional. Get more inspiration for your space on their retail blog, or contact the store to set up a complimentary design consultation with one of their experts!