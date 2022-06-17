How to create your own outdoor summer oasis

Summer Classics Founder, Bew White, shares tips on how to refresh your patio space

Over the last few years our connection to our homes has shifted and we have reconsidered the importance of our spaces- both indoors and out. For many of us, this summer is sure to be filled with patio picnics, pool parties and backyard barbecues. So, whether it’s a few minor updates or a major overhaul of your deck or patio, now is the time to start planning.

On Friday, Bew White Summer Classics Founder stopped by Charlotte Today to share the top 3 trends he says are hot this summer.

Some of those trends include: calm, cool colors, to the right furniture and latest decorative accessories. As we learned from White, there are certain things you need to consider when it comes to caring for and protecting your patio furniture too. If you take care of it properly it can last for years to come.

White graduated from Auburn University in 1972 with a degree in textile engineering. The phrase “outdoor living” had hardly been coined, as outdoor furniture was simply known as a table and chairs you would find on a basic patio deck. To learn more about Summer Classics head to their website summerclassicshome.com. In Charlotte you can also check out their store, and even check out the book written by White himself.

