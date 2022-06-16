Summer essentials from Palmetto Moon

Head to the grand opening of the new Palmetto Moon location this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Palmetto Moon CEO John Thomas visited Charlotte Today on Thursday to discuss their brand new location in Charlotte. Thomas is a Charlotte resident so he is excited to get this store open.

The store has everything you need to get ready for summer fun all season long. They have fashionable clothing like Chubbies swim shorts and Rainbow sandals, plus other items you'll need. Stock up on YETI products as well as a BOGG Bag to carry everything you need to the beach.

Palmetto Moon is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration at its Blakeney store this Saturday, June 18! It is a family friendly event from 10am - 5pm. There will be hourly grand prize drawings, tons of giveaways and door prizes, Palmetto Perks points toward merch, live music and much more.

For more information and to see what they have in store, go online to PalmettoMoonOnline.com.

