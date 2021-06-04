Summer essentials to stock up on

Candy, cram and products for your hair this summer

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some summer essentials!

Ferrero has all the treats you'll need this summer! Throw Kinder Bueno Mini chocolates into your cooler and enjoy a refreshing treat with Tic Tac.

As Seen On Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a summer must-have and alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings.

The new Olay Body Exfoliating Collection is gentle enough for everyday use, massaging away dead skin cells to improve skin without drying it out.

Wella colorcharm Permanent Liquid Toners with Liquidfuse Technology saturates, penetrates and fuses with the hair to deliver vibrant, blonde color that is exceptionally fade resistant.

