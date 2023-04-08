Summer Fun is not over!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you keep thinking…. summer is almost over!
Where did the time go? Well listen up, you can still squeeze more joy and fun out of the next few weeks. Our guest today says there's good reason to do so. Here with more is life coach and speaker Colleen Odegaard.
Summer is not over and you can make some beautiful memories. “You should have a Bucket list of things to do for the summer” says Odegaard. She adds “ time is known to pass slowly when you are engage in having a novel experience.” “Prioritizing your fun is the best way to be intentional and achieve this goal.” If you leave things to chance and spontaneity you may miss out, but if you make it a priority to go to a concert, hike or go tubing, you most likely will make a beautiful memory. “Which brings me to my next point that everyone should have a little adventure and big adventure they can do” says Odegaard. A little adventure can be going to the park or a greenway and a big adventure could be something that you save up money to do. Don’t let time and money be an obstacle to having fun and making precious memories. You don’t need a lot of money to have a good time. Most people have so much hidden time, disguise as important things to do like watching Netflix, or streaming videos. Don’t let money hinder your plans be creative. For example, you can plan a date night at home or put the kids down early and have a picnic in the living room. It’s time to reclaim your time and make some good memories before the summer ends. For more information visit ColleenOdegaard.com or follow her on Instagram @Colleen_Odegaard.
