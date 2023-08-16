Summer fun is still in full swing, sponsored by Broad River Campground

They are open on the weekends, and the pool will stay open as long as weather permits

Broad River Campground joined Charlotte Today to talk about various things they have to offer.

One of those things is work camping! People can come and enjoy the shows and events while they get some work done. The Wi-Fi is great at the campground.

They also offer monthly sites during the off season, starting in November. Guests are welcome to come and stay at the campground for an extended period of time.

Broad River Campground is not stopping activities or the pool any time soon. They plan to keep the pool open as long as possible and keep events going as well.

Campoween will be two Halloween weekends in October with fun-filled activities for the kids and families. They booked up fast last year so they expanded to two weekends this year.

For more information visit broadrivercampgroundnc.com.

