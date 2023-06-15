Summer is here, the perfect time to talk: healthy meal prep ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jackson Kerns is a Premier Personal Chef and Catering service in Charlotte NC. Specializing in Weddings and Corporate events. Launched by Chef Yvette Kerns also known as Petite Cook Charlotte and Chef Mitzi Jackson also known as Chef MJ.
At Jackson Kerns, their team of highly trained and experienced chefs is dedicated to preparing delicious, gourmet cuisine that is tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of each client. Find out more or book them for your event at: jacksonkerns.com follow them on instagram and facebook @jacksonkernscharlotte
On Thursday's show, we focused on the fact "healthy meal prep" doesn't have to be boring, bland, or hard. Both chefs say, "focus on what you love."
Seafood Bang Bang Salmon
Ingredients
2 - 6 to 9oz salmon filets
Seafood bang bang seasoning by Chef MJ or some sort of Cajun seasoning
Honey
Olive oil
Directions
Brush salmon with olive oil.
Add the seafood bang bang seasoning
Place in a preheated over on 400 bake for 7-10 minutes
Remove from oven
Brush with honey and serve
For the peppers
Sauté with olive oil and seasoning with Veggieliciois by Chef MJ
Place on the plate with you salmon
Egg Cups
Ingredients
1 dozen eggs
Pre sliced ham of your choice
Chives
Salt
Pepper
Cooking Spray
Directions
Spray your muffin pan with with non stick cooking spray.
Place the ham slice in the muffin pan. You can cut in half if it’s too large
Crack the egg directly into the muffin pan.
Salt and pepper the egg and add chopped chives for decoration and a little flavor.
Place in a preheated oven on 375 for 15 minutes.
Vegetable quiche
Ingredients
Frozen deep dish pie from your grocer’s freezer
8 eggs
Spinach
Peppers
Onion
Colby Jack Cheese
Veggielicious by Chef MJ
Directions
Mix your eggs
Good on your vegetables to your egg mixture
Fold in your cheese to the egg mixture
Sprinkle with veggielicious
Add your mixture to your pie crust
Bake on 375 for 35- 40 minutes
Let cool before cutting