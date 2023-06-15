Summer is here, the perfect time to talk: healthy meal prep ideas

Mitzi Jackson and Yvette Kerns of Jackson Kerns Catering joined us on Thursday's show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jackson Kerns is a Premier Personal Chef and Catering service in Charlotte NC. Specializing in Weddings and Corporate events. Launched by Chef Yvette Kerns also known as Petite Cook Charlotte and Chef Mitzi Jackson also known as Chef MJ.

At Jackson Kerns, their team of highly trained and experienced chefs is dedicated to preparing delicious, gourmet cuisine that is tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of each client. Find out more or book them for your event at: jacksonkerns.com follow them on instagram and facebook @jacksonkernscharlotte

On Thursday's show, we focused on the fact "healthy meal prep" doesn't have to be boring, bland, or hard. Both chefs say, "focus on what you love."

Seafood Bang Bang Salmon

Ingredients

2 - 6 to 9oz salmon filets

Seafood bang bang seasoning by Chef MJ or some sort of Cajun seasoning

Honey

Olive oil

Directions

Brush salmon with olive oil.

Add the seafood bang bang seasoning

Place in a preheated over on 400 bake for 7-10 minutes

Remove from oven

Brush with honey and serve

For the peppers

Sauté with olive oil and seasoning with Veggieliciois by Chef MJ

Place on the plate with you salmon

Egg Cups

Ingredients

1 dozen eggs

Pre sliced ham of your choice

Chives

Salt

Pepper

Cooking Spray

Directions

Spray your muffin pan with with non stick cooking spray.

Place the ham slice in the muffin pan. You can cut in half if it’s too large

Crack the egg directly into the muffin pan.

Salt and pepper the egg and add chopped chives for decoration and a little flavor.

Place in a preheated oven on 375 for 15 minutes.

Vegetable quiche

Ingredients

Frozen deep dish pie from your grocer’s freezer

8 eggs

Spinach

Peppers

Onion

Colby Jack Cheese

Veggielicious by Chef MJ

Directions

Mix your eggs

Good on your vegetables to your egg mixture

Fold in your cheese to the egg mixture

Sprinkle with veggielicious

Add your mixture to your pie crust

Bake on 375 for 35- 40 minutes