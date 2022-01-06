Summer is vacation season

Don't wait to book your vacation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is traditionally a big vacation season- and this year it’s even bigger. With pent up demand from the two years of a pandemic – everyone wants to go somewhere! We invited Roni Fishkin from Mann Travels to preview the summer season for us. “There is a lot to talk about from Parks, Iconic cities , beaches and cruises” says Fishkin.

National Parks area always a favorite for summer travel – our country is just magnificent and our National Parks are so worth visiting. Yellowstone, Zion in Utah, Yosemite there are so many options and here are a few things to know before you go:

Some of the national parks closer to home like Great Smoky Mountains and Blue Ridge Parkway are free to visit.

Some of the parks are taking reservations…because of overcrowding. The good news…is they are protecting the parks and you have a better experience. The bad news, if you don’t have a reservation you could get turned away.

Iconic American cities

“I love visiting iconic American cities” says Fishkin. One should consider visiting NY (Broadway is back) , Chicago (go boating on the Lake ) or DC (the Smithsonian is celebrating 175 anniversary) with the family – There are IHG brand hotels there too and the offer is also available in cities across the US. These iconic cities combines outdoors with a bit of a city culture.

Beaches

The Caribbean beaches and resorts are really popular right now because they are easy to get to from charlotte. In the Bahamas the famous Atlantis has an incredible waterpark, great beach, tons of restaurant and a huge casino to enjoy!

Cruises

I know there was a lot of discussion about whether or not cruising was safe because of Covid-19. Yes a lot of people are a little nervous about cruising…but its popularity is holding strong. Its back – more ships in the water, very careful Covid-19 precautions, and lots of great offers.

General Tips

Book as far as out as possible because travel is in great demand right now so that means higher prices on airfare, rental cars, hotels, etc.

Remember that while masks are not mandatory on planes, there are still places that want you to wear them.