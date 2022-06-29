Avoid a summer makeup meltdown

Stanley Owings shares his tips for looking flawless this summer

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s Summer and it’s HOT… Like super hot! Obviously Summertime is a season of less makeup, but there are times where makeup is a must. During those times you want to look polished without your makeup. Stanley Owings has 5 ways to help your beauty routine survive the elements!

1 — Select a BB Cream or Tinted Moisturizer that is perspiration and humidity resistant.

2 — A Clear Setting Powder to keep your foundation and complexion true-to-color and take away shine.

3 — Use a Facial Mist to cool down + to set your makeup. Just a quick spray on your face and you're good to go!

4 — Eat Lots of Watermelon to stay hydrated... plus it’s great for the skin!

5 — Water-resistant Mascara so your lashes stay looking great in and out of the water.

You can find all of Stanley's products to purchase on his website iMpactColorCosmetics.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.