Summer Must Haves sponsored by Anna De Souza

Ice Cream Cakes, Jenga and more summer essentials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

We are still in the swing of summer and Lifestyle Contributor, Anna De Souza is here to share a few products that are great Must-Haves for the summer season.

‘‘As you enjoy the summer, there are some essential products that will make your summer even more delightful and effective“ says De Souza. Here they are:

I Love Ice Cream Cakes

Warm weather is here and that means more cravings for ice cream – AND ice cream cake! Check out these delicious flavors, perfect for a summertime gathering or to keep stocked the freezer when the cravings hit:

OREO Ice Cream Cake, CARVEL Strawberry Crunchie Cake and CARVEL Cookie Dough Cake. Find all your favorite cakes at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com

Jenga

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 delivers an exhilarating experience for outdoor gatherings, parties, and family events.

Go to JengaGiant.com for more information.

Factor

America's #1 Ready-to-Eat Meal Kit.

Factor delivers flavorful meals that make eating well fast, easy and delicious.

For more information or to get started with a subscription, visit go.factor75.com.

Longevity Playbook

Longevity Playbook is a new digital health program & app that revolutionizes how we approach aging. Each personalized journey to live younger for longer begins by taking the Actual Age Test to determine one's physiological age. For more information visit longevityplaybook.com