Make the most of summer with these summertime essentials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares a few of her favorite summertime essentials.
Keep the family entertained anywhere you go with the portable projector - CINEMOOD 360.
Fuel the kiddos with more summertime energy with new Yoplait Gushers and Go-Gurt Slushie and Go-Gurt Dairy Free - available in retailers this August.
Get rid of pesky insect bites with Bug Bite Thing.
Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.
Sponsored by LS Media.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.