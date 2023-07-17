Summer parties & Grilling tips – sponsored by Aldi

Let Aldi help you throw your next summer party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

On Monday's show, we were joined by Jess Larson, the founder of food blog ‘Plays Well With Butter’ and food photographer with a passion for food and entertaining.

This summer, Jess is teaming up with Aldi to share ways to save money and wow guests this grilling season “Let’s start with the basics, throwing a party does not mean you have to go broke to entertain” says Larson.

In fact, Aldi makes grilling and throwing a party easy. First up: start with a great selection of meats. At Aldi, there's no need to look any further: they have the best in selection whether, its burgers , sirloins, steaks, chicken or fish. Aldi has you covered no matter, your taste, preference, or diet.

One of the Aldi "go to" dishes Larson calls one of her "favorites" when she's entertaining: Grilled Pesto Tortellini Skewers...Larson calls them a true staple and hit whenever she's grilling. Not to mention they're easy to make.

Another great tip, to help cut down on stress, so you have time to spend time with your friends when hosting: look for Aldi's ready made sides, like potato salad and pasta salad.

You can find more great foods and items at Aldi.us.

You can also follow Jess on her blog, Plays Well With Butter.

At Plays Well With Butter you’ll find tons of simple, elegant recipes that are just as easy to make, as they are to eat. Larson says, she develops all her recipes with simplicity in mind, making sure they’re perfect for a last-minute girls’ night, a weeknight dinner party, or even just an impromptu cozy date night at home with your boo thang.

