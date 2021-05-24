It's the secret to summer cooking

Warmer temps mean more salads, grilling, and lighter dishes. Cotija cheese is the perfect complement to Summer foods. This versatile cheese comes in a block, crumbled, and even grated. Slice it into cubes and add to your favorite salad. Use it crumbled as a less salty version of feta cheese. Or grate it like Parmesan over warm, grilled veggies. Visit one of Compare Foods’ 6 Charlotte-area stores or shop online by visiting https://www.compareclt.com/shop. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods!