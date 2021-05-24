x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Charlotte Today

It's the secret to summer cooking

Cotija cheese from Compare Foods

Warmer temps mean more salads, grilling, and lighter dishes. Cotija cheese is the perfect complement to Summer foods. This versatile cheese comes in a block, crumbled, and even grated. Slice it into cubes and add to your favorite salad. Use it crumbled as a less salty version of feta cheese. Or grate it like Parmesan over warm, grilled veggies. Visit one of Compare Foods’ 6 Charlotte-area stores or shop online by visiting https://www.compareclt.com/shop. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.