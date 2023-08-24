Summer Safety Tip when it comes to pool water sponsored by Anthony & Sylvan Pools

When it comes to pool water there are 3 key areas to pay attention to: chemical levels, circulation, and filtration

This morning on Charlotte Today, we shared an important summer safety tip for the water inside any home pool.

Test your pool's water at least twice a week for proper chemical levels… circulation… and filtration.

When not used correctly pool chemicals can be dangerous and irritate both your eyes and skin.

That's why it's important to remove any chlorine tab feeders and in pool vacuums before entering the pool.

And be sure to rinse off the pool water when your done being in the pool.

