Summer Safety tips for your family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking summer safety with our good friends the Urban House Call Doctors - Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob Robinson.

While summers are full of fun, there are also some things parents need to remember: like sunscreen and making sure kids are drinking enough water. “Sunscreens needs to be applied to all skin tones and all ages” says Dr. Karla. Also make sure you drink enough water. “

Cookout safety and food safety are also very important: remember 2x2x4 Rule:

- don't leave food out for more than 2 hours without refrigeration

- don't pack food more than 2 inches deep

- throw food out after 4 days

While summer may also be a time for fireworks and celebrations it's best to leave them to the professionals.

Both Dr. Karly and Dr. Rob also stress alcohol and water do not mix...just like you shouldn't drink and drive you also need to be careful swimming and boating.

Lastly picnic competitions can be fun - but always remember to warm-up and stretch first.

For more information visit UrbanHouseCall.com

