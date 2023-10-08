Summer safety tips, sponsored by Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Keep these tips in mind in the pool this season

With summer in full swing and temperatures on the rise, we have some summer safety tips for a backyard pool.

Tip number one is no one should ever swim in a pool alone.

Tip number two is that it is always important for an adult to be present when children or pets are in the pool.

Tip number three is teach young kids proper pool safety and enroll them in swim lessons as young as possible.

Tip number four is that while hosting a pool party can be fun, you should never assume parents are keeping an eye on their own children.

Tip number five is to make sure you have rescue equipment near the pool at all times.

