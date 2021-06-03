Summer savings challenge

You can save $1,000 this summer with this easy tip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spending money at times is easy as 1, 2, 3. You spend and oftentimes don’t know that you’ve blown your budget until you get a notice from the bank or a call from the creditors. Bernadette Joy from Crush Your Money Goals has three summer challenges that are easy to complete and will ultimately help you save money. The First Challenge is called the “No Spend Week”. Here is how it works. You pick a week and you don’t spend any money, except on your bills, basic necessities and groceries. Joy says, “Find activities and there are so many in Charlotte you can do, that are free and fun to do.”

The next way to save money is to “Stock up for a summer Garage Sale Challenge.” There is a statistic that says the average home has over 300,000 items. Joy says she imagines that we aren’t using all that stuff. It just collects in our homes. So over the month plan to get rid of one thing the first day of the month, and two things the second day, and three things the third day and so on until the end of the month. It is a great way to de-clutter and potentially make some money. Joy says if you did this for a month you will have 465 items at the end of the month and now you can create a nice little garage sale for yourself. You can potentially make hundreds of dollars and get rid of the extra stuff in your life.