Summer Shrimp dish on the grill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GRILLED SHRIMP STREET TACOS WITH MANGO SALSA
Ingredients:
1lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons cajun blend
1 mango, peeled and seed removed
2 roma tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise
1 poblano pepper, cut in half, seeds removed
½ red onion, sliced
2 pineapple strips (if using a fresh pineapple)
Avocado oil for drizzle
Pinch of house blend or salt/pepper
Pinch of cilantro
1 cup red cabbage, shredded
4 street taco tortillas
Lime wedges for garnish
Directions:
- Heat grill on high heat.
- Toss shrimp in a bowl and season a drizzle of avocado oil and Cajun blend.
- Place mango, tomatoes, poblano, red onion and pineapple on a lined baking sheet. Drizzle with avocado oil and season with a pinch of house blend or salt/pepper.
- Place veggies on hot grill and cook for 3-4 minutes, then flip and grill another 3-4 minutes until nicely charred. Remove from grill and place on cutting board. Let cool then chop and add to bowl. Season with cilantro and a squeeze of lime. Set aside until ready to use.
- Place shrimp on grill and cook for 2 minutes on high, then flip and cook another 2 minutes. Remove from grill.
- Place tortillas on grill and fire until slightly charred on each side.
To assemble, place shredded cabbage in center of tortillas, top with shrimp, then salsa. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges. for this recipe and more visit Splendishes.com