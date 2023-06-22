Summer travel season is in full swing, sponsored by TheLuxeList.com

Merilee Kern is here with a dreamy destination recommendation

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Summer travel season is in full swing, so our lifestyle and travel trends expert Merilee Kern is here with a dreamy destination recommendation. She joined us to talk about Roundhill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay Jamaica. This area has some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean. The guest rooms and suites have ocean views, plus there are private villas available as well. Many of the villas have pools and you have staff to help make your stay even more enjoyable.

Roundhill is the perfect destination for a romantic escape, a vacation with the whole family, a beautiful destination wedding, and so much more.

Start planning your dream vacation at Roundhill online at Roundhill.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.