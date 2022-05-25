Summer wines from Davidson Wine

Check out these wines perfect to sip on this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Wine Day! To celebrate, Davidson Wine Company visited Charlotte Today with four wines that are perfect to sip on all summer long.

The first wine is the Bonita Applebum which is a green apple Riesling. This is the favorite wine at Davidson WIne and is perfect for sitting outside and enjoying the summer weather.

Next is the Moro Blood Orange Sangria which is perfect for summer. It has a nice citrus flavor, and you can add some fruit or a good liquor into it .

Next is the Trek Chilean Malbec. This wine is great to pair with a barbeque. You want something strong to stand up to the barbeque sauce.

Last one is the soon to be released Sandtrap iced tea lemonade wine. It is basically Arnold Palmer in a wine!

Davidson Wine Co. is located at 121 Depot Street in Davidson and is open Tuesday-Sunday for you to visit. For more information go online to davidsonwinecompany.com.

