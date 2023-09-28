Sun damage Skin- No Problem sponsored by Voci Plastic Surgery

It’s hard to believe summer has come and gone but one thing that isn't ending - is sun damaged skin. This morning, Doctor Vincent Voci and his wife Sondra Voci are here to talk to us about different types of sun damage and what can be done to correct it. Sun damage is very common even if one is diligent about protecting their skin Says Dr. Voci. He adds “it’s important for people to protect their skin but if they need help in restoring and or correcting skin issue then we recommend you come in and see us.” “We offer state of the art technology and compassionate care providing cosmetic procedures of the face, skin, body and breast.” With accredited operating room suites, our practice is a step above the rest. When it comes to your skin there are so many non-surgical options at your disposal to give you that youthful look. They are :



Laser Skin Resurfacing