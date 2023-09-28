Sun damage Skin- No Problem sponsored by Voci Plastic Surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
It’s hard to believe summer has come and gone but one thing that isn't ending - is sun damaged skin. This morning, Doctor Vincent Voci and his wife Sondra Voci are here to talk to us about different types of sun damage and what can be done to correct it. Sun damage is very common even if one is diligent about protecting their skin Says Dr. Voci. He adds “it’s important for people to protect their skin but if they need help in restoring and or correcting skin issue then we recommend you come in and see us.” “We offer state of the art technology and compassionate care providing cosmetic procedures of the face, skin, body and breast.” With accredited operating room suites, our practice is a step above the rest. When it comes to your skin there are so many non-surgical options at your disposal to give you that youthful look. They are :
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Laser skin resurfacing uses laser technology to precisely remove layers of skin to diminish fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes to refresh the skin.
IPL Photo Rejuvenation is a laser treatment that repairs aged and sun-damaged skin by evening out skin tone, fading sunspots and improving texture
Microdermabrasion is a skin rejuvenation treatment that uses exfoliating crystals to treat fine lines and wrinkles, dull skin and age spots.
CoolPeel laser treatments utilize C02 ablative technology to help provide resurfacing results to improve the texture and appearance of the skin.
AQUAGOLD Fine Touch uses optimal micro-channeling technology to deliver cosmetic injection solutions and stimulate collagen production in the skin
These are just a few of the skin treatment we offer, we also offer Lip Flip (one of the latest enhancements), Medical Spa and Skin Care Services, Botox, Ultrasonic Liposuction, Radiesse Filler, Micropigmentation Permanent Makeup, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Micro-vascular surgery, and more. Our caring, friendly, detailed, Professional Staff ensures our Mission of making every patient feel special in a safe, private, comforting, and friendly environment.
We (Valencia Voci) also are celebrating our 6th Anniversary. The date is October 26th, in our office. There will be food and drinks visit Valenciavoci.com or Vocicenter.com for more details.